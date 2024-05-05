Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $23.26 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,881 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.7% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $23,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $8.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $435.48. 48,515,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,759,256. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $315.11 and a 52-week high of $449.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

