SageView Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 108,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.70. 1,350,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,631. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.13 and a one year high of $49.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.54.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

