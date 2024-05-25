FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 9 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,859,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,822,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 46.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $933,765,000 after acquiring an additional 349,409 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 34,288.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 205,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,025,000 after purchasing an additional 205,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,392,355,000 after purchasing an additional 136,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TDG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,327.44.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.01, for a total value of $9,560,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 11 shares of company stock valued at $5,950 and sold 40,203 shares valued at $49,550,425. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG traded up $19.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,350.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,096. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $768.23 and a 12-month high of $1,350.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,252.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,122.94. The stock has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

