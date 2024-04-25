Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,200 shares, a growth of 22,980.0% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 953,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Logiq Stock Performance
Logiq stock remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,086. Logiq has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.
About Logiq
