OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. OrthoPediatrics has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $37.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 million. On average, analysts expect OrthoPediatrics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $32.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $781.03 million, a P/E ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average is $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $48.47.

In related news, CFO Fred Hite sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $88,150.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,446.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other OrthoPediatrics news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 2,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $75,624.19. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 52,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,798.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Fred Hite sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $88,150.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,446.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,253 shares of company stock valued at $477,375. 31.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KIDS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

