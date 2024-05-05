CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Receives $11.83 Average PT from Brokerages

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

Several analysts have commented on CMPO shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of CMPO opened at $7.11 on Friday. CompoSecure has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $7.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.72.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. CompoSecure had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $99.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.86 million. Analysts expect that CompoSecure will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of CompoSecure by 87.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 48,586 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CompoSecure by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 246,094 shares in the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,223,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CompoSecure by 70.0% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,768,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 728,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

