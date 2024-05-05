Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Ambac Financial Group to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 6.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ambac Financial Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ambac Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMBC opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09. Ambac Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $663.45 million, a P/E ratio of 97.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

