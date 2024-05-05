agilon health (NYSE:AGL) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AGL. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs downgraded agilon health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded agilon health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $6.50 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of agilon health from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.32.

agilon health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04. agilon health has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. agilon health’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that agilon health will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of agilon health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,218,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,819,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674,311 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,510,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in agilon health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,576,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,632,000 after purchasing an additional 220,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in agilon health by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,934,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,995 shares during the last quarter.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

