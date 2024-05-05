ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($4.50) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.17) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $182.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.69 million. On average, analysts expect ATI Physical Therapy to post $-14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ATI Physical Therapy Stock Up 3.6 %

ATIP stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.34.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work injury rehabilitation services, work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity evaluation, sports medicine, and wellness programs.

