Members Advisory Group LLC Sells 491 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Members Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 0.2% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 83.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period.

Shares of MTUM traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.62. 686,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.37.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

