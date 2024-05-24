TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $787,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,655 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. UBS Group cut their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $258.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,258,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,274. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $186.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.34.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.