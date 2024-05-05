Contrasting Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) & Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY)

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY – Get Free Report) and Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Lundin Energy AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Kuraray pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kuraray pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lundin Energy AB (publ) and Kuraray’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lundin Energy AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kuraray $5.57 billion 0.66 $301.36 million $2.69 12.23

Profitability

Kuraray has higher revenue and earnings than Lundin Energy AB (publ).

This table compares Lundin Energy AB (publ) and Kuraray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lundin Energy AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Kuraray 5.46% 6.74% 3.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Lundin Energy AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and Kuraray, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lundin Energy AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Kuraray 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Kuraray beats Lundin Energy AB (publ) on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lundin Energy AB (publ)

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 639.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible oil and gas reserves of 799.4 MMboe. The company was formerly known as Lundin Petroleum AB (publ) and changed its name to Lundin Energy AB (publ) in March 2020. Lundin Energy AB (publ) was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Kuraray

Kuraray Co., Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR. The Functional Materials segment manufactures and markets methacrylic resin, medical products, and carbon materials. The Fibers and Textiles segment manufactures and sells synthetic fibers and textiles, CLARINO manmade leather, non-woven fabrics, and other products. The Trading segment mainly processes and sells synthetic fibers and manmade leathers. It is also involved in the engineering business; design and construction of various plants; outsourcing of logistics services; temporary staffing/introduction business; design, manufacture, construction, and sale of water treatment equipment; travel and insurance agency business; golf course management; management of accommodation facilities and restaurants; manufacture and sale of hook-and loop fasteners and related products; manufacture and sale of dental materials; warehousing and logistics; and manufacturing and sales of methacrylic resin sheets, as well as provides consulting services. The company was incorporated in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

