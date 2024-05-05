Critical Contrast: Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) and CarePayment Technologies (OTCMKTS:CPYT)

CarePayment Technologies (OTCMKTS:CPYT – Get Free Report) and Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for CarePayment Technologies and Palmer Square Capital BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarePayment Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Palmer Square Capital BDC 0 3 4 0 2.57

Palmer Square Capital BDC has a consensus target price of $16.93, suggesting a potential upside of 2.78%. Given Palmer Square Capital BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Palmer Square Capital BDC is more favorable than CarePayment Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarePayment Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Palmer Square Capital BDC $109.18 million 4.91 $107.84 million N/A N/A

This table compares CarePayment Technologies and Palmer Square Capital BDC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Palmer Square Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than CarePayment Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Palmer Square Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of CarePayment Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CarePayment Technologies and Palmer Square Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarePayment Technologies N/A N/A N/A Palmer Square Capital BDC 96.09% 23.31% 9.23%

Summary

Palmer Square Capital BDC beats CarePayment Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarePayment Technologies

CarePayment Technologies, Inc. provides accounts receivable services in the United States. It offers services for accounts receivables generated by healthcare providers in connection with providing healthcare services to their patients under the CarePayment brand name. The company was formerly known as microHelix, Inc. CarePayment Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

About Palmer Square Capital BDC

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

