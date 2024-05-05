W Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

W Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Power Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $756,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,860.6% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,873,000 after purchasing an additional 943,376 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 281.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 24,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 18,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 20,562 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.84. 50,066,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,806,707. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $106.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.62. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3077 per share. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

