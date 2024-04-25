361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,600 shares, a growth of 14,387.9% from the March 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,403.0 days.
361 Degrees International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TSIOF remained flat at $0.59 during trading on Thursday. 361 Degrees International has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49.
361 Degrees International Company Profile
