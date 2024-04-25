Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 1,280.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Horizonte Minerals Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HZMMF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,362. Horizonte Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $2.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

