Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 1,280.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Horizonte Minerals Trading Up 5.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:HZMMF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,362. Horizonte Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $2.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.
Horizonte Minerals Company Profile
