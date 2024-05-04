Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Stock Position Increased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments increased its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.05% of Century Communities worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCS. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Century Communities stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,044. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $97.92.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $948.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.67 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCS shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

