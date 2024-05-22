Tillman Hartley LLC Reduces Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Tillman Hartley LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 786,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 10.9% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tillman Hartley LLC owned about 0.31% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $29,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFUV. Bayshore Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 555,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 28,813 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,945,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $268,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.13. 211,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,410. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $40.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.