Tillman Hartley LLC Sells 4,432 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Tillman Hartley LLC cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $486,631,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,050,000 after buying an additional 7,937,334 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32,472.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,039,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,165,000 after buying an additional 6,021,089 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,377,000 after buying an additional 5,131,234 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,114,000 after buying an additional 4,150,652 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.89. 2,329,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,806,512. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $59.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1739 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

