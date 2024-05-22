Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stake Boosted by Tillman Hartley LLC

Tillman Hartley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 23,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.48. 818,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,580. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.26 and a 200 day moving average of $74.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $76.76.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

