Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Purchased by Tillman Hartley LLC

Tillman Hartley LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 7.0% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tillman Hartley LLC owned about 0.20% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $18,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,168,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,783,000 after buying an additional 219,728 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,433,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,322,000 after acquiring an additional 325,154 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,748,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,691,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,982,000 after purchasing an additional 230,555 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $100,019,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.58. 181,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $54.64.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.