BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.44. 113,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,677. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $15.98.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.