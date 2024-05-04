BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.44. 113,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,677. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $15.98.
About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
