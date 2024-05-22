Trexquant Investment LP Trims Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 244,624 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 466,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after acquiring an additional 265,852 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,241,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 325.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 59,398 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,434,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,400,000 after buying an additional 773,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 625,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,145,000 after buying an additional 26,364 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,176,206.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,295.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.72. 630,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,098,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $53.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.51 and its 200 day moving average is $42.58.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

