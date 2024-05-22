Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,515 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.06% of HF Sinclair worth $6,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in HF Sinclair by 4,990.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in HF Sinclair by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DINO has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

NYSE DINO traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,109. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.31. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.09 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.17.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

