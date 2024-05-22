85,395 Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 85,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,079,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.3 %

IBKR stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.23. The stock had a trading volume of 59,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,382. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.48 and a 200 day moving average of $98.59. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.60 and a 1-year high of $126.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

