British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Plans Dividend of GBX 10.64

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.64 ($0.14) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BLND stock traded up GBX 3.88 ($0.05) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 398.68 ($5.07). 5,667,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,027. The company has a market cap of £3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.32, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 390.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 378.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. British Land has a one year low of GBX 287.30 ($3.65) and a one year high of GBX 421.90 ($5.36).

BLND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of British Land to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 432 ($5.49) to GBX 405 ($5.15) in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 382.25 ($4.86).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

