Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL) Plans GBX 1.20 Dividend

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGLGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Regional REIT Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of RGL stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 24.50 ($0.31). 1,362,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,365. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 26.03. Regional REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 12.70 ($0.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 55 ($0.70). The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £126.36 million, a PE ratio of -185.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Regional REIT Company Profile

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and ARA Europe Private Markets Limited, the Investment Adviser.

