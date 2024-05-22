Trexquant Investment LP Increases Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 163.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,285 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.07% of Duolingo worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Duolingo by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Duolingo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Duolingo by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Duolingo by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $478,328.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,372,638.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $2,184,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,726.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $478,328.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,372,638.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,921 shares of company stock worth $27,371,558. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.63.

Duolingo Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ DUOL traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $177.40. 102,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,486. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.89 and a 12 month high of $251.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 186.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.57.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

