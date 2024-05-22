Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Announces Variable Dividend of $0.57

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the information services provider on Wednesday, August 21st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.

Autohome has increased its dividend by an average of 31.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Autohome has a dividend payout ratio of 51.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Autohome to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ATHM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.33. 22,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,837. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.54.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.