Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 393 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Aspen Technology worth $109,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,630,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 211,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,537,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth $474,000. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. William Blair raised Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.50.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

AZPN opened at $221.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.95. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.32 and a twelve month high of $224.77.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

