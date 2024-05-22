CAE (NYSE:CAE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.870-0.870 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.3 billion. CAE also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.120-0.120 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. CAE has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $25.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

