Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.25

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Good Energy Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Good Energy Group stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 255 ($3.24). 17,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,542. The company has a market capitalization of £46.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1,523.53 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 259.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 300.59. Good Energy Group has a 52 week low of GBX 160 ($2.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 426 ($5.41). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80.

In other Good Energy Group news, insider Nemone Louise Wynn-Evans nee Bridges purchased 3,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 271 ($3.44) per share, with a total value of £9,864.40 ($12,537.37). In other news, insider Nemone Louise Wynn-Evans nee Bridges acquired 3,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.44) per share, for a total transaction of £9,864.40 ($12,537.37). Also, insider Rupert Sanderson purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 244 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £11,712 ($14,885.61). 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

