Richards Packaging Income to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:RPI)

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Richards Packaging Income Price Performance

Richards Packaging Income has a 12 month low of C$25.52 and a 12 month high of C$34.10.

Get Richards Packaging Income alerts:

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$108.85 million for the quarter.

Richards Packaging Income Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.