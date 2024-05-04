Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $159.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.95. 3,791,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,211. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.23. The company has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.07. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $209.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 25.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

