Amalgamated Bank Sells 6,242 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,242 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $22,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 188,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 68,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.13.

Insider Activity

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $371,293. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.07. 2,977,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,178,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.89. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 34.12%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

