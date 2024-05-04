El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $116.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. El Pollo Loco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

Shares of LOCO traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,281,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,541. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $312.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.44. El Pollo Loco has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

