Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Trading 8.8% Higher

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.32 and last traded at $30.96. Approximately 693,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 562,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Get Select Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Select Medical

Select Medical Trading Up 10.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,689,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,021,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,320,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Select Medical by 1,015.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 553,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after purchasing an additional 503,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Select Medical by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,347,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $290,173,000 after purchasing an additional 342,496 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Select Medical by 450.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 253,134 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Select Medical by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,739,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,875,000 after purchasing an additional 235,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.