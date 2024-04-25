Whitbread (LON:WTB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3,028.00

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,028 ($37.40) and last traded at GBX 3,031 ($37.44), with a volume of 1223683 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,112 ($38.44).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Whitbread presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,192.50 ($51.78).
In other Whitbread news, insider Shelley Roberts bought 417 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,575 ($44.16) per share, with a total value of £14,907.75 ($18,413.72). Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.
