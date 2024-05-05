iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Stake Raised by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 110.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,760 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 3.5% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $10,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $436,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4,583.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,169,000 after acquiring an additional 678,324 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 93,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $684,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TFLO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.50. 1,511,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,807. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average is $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

