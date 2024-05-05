Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) is WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 568,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $19,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.44. 1,057,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,468. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $35.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average of $33.52.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.