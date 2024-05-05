Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,676,000 after buying an additional 29,251 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 78,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,316,000 after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $8.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $435.48. 48,515,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,759,256. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $315.11 and a 1-year high of $449.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.18.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.