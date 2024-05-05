iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is W Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

W Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 2.8% of W Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,170,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,847,000 after buying an additional 28,499 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,940,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,973 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,490,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,232,000 after buying an additional 63,793 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,334,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,715,000 after purchasing an additional 82,644 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.32. 762,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,120. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $187.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.54.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
