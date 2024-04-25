International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $185.00. The stock had previously closed at $184.10, but opened at $168.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. International Business Machines shares last traded at $167.30, with a volume of 6,297,897 shares traded.
IBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.31.
The firm has a market cap of $154.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.98.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.
