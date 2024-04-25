Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,247 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,547. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average is $48.15.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.