Short Interest in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS) Rises By 7,025.0%

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a growth of 7,025.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PGSS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.40. 8,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,159. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.11. Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $2,718,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,462,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,561,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 1,443.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 121,578 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Company Profile

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify potential business combination targets in the transportation sector.

