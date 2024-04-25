Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.08

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.08 and last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 294162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Takeda Pharmaceutical
About Takeda Pharmaceutical
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Takeda Pharmaceutical
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.