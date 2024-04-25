Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.08

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.08 and last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 294162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.8% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 43,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.6% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 124,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 130,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 63,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

