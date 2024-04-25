Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.56

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.56 and last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 172121 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.22.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 9,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $165,793.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 9,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $165,793.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 92,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,896,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,490.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,955 shares of company stock worth $2,218,802. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 28.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 402,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after buying an additional 90,369 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,508,000 after purchasing an additional 236,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Featured Articles

