AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.76

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 336789 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 384.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCL. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 458.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 272,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 223,430 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 358,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 211,000 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 278,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 185,606 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 1,268.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 135,504 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 180,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 108,060 shares during the period. 61.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

