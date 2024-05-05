68,876 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Bought by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,876 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,468,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $43,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 85.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHI. BTIG Research lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.06.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 2.1 %

DHI traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,134,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,539. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.48. The company has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,812 shares of company stock worth $4,029,217. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.