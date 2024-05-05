Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Power Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,414,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 485,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,498,000 after purchasing an additional 124,027 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $79.26. 6,946,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,051,373. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.46 and a 200-day moving average of $79.07. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2919 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

